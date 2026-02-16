Hapag-Lloyd in advanced talks to acquire Zim Integrated Shipping Services

The Management Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft confirms that it is in advanced negotiations regarding a potential acquisition of all shares in its Israeli competitor, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

To date, no binding agreements have been entered into. The required approvals of the transaction by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, as well as by the competent corporate bodies of the contractual counterparties, have not yet been granted.

© Hapag-Lloyd

In addition, the consent of the State of Israel is required based on its special rights outlined in the articles of association of ZIM. Negotiations with FIMI Opportunity Funds, an Israeli financial investor, regarding the assumption of obligations under these special rights are well advanced.

Completion of the transaction would also require further regulatory approvals and the consent of the shareholders' meeting of ZIM.

© Hapag-LloydFor more information:

Hapag-Lloyd

Tel: +49 (0) 40 3001 3705

Email: [email protected]

www.hapag-lloyd.com