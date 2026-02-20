“We believe in standards that are established seriously and for the long term”

Climatic disturbances in southern Europe, particularly in Spain, Italy, and Morocco, as well as rising prices and margin pressure, posed major challenges for importers in 2025, says Peter Frey, Managing Director of PPO Services AG. "Diversifying our sources is extremely important for us to be able to continuously offer all the product groups we market. We strive to counteract margin pressure by analyzing the entire supply chain and constantly exploring new, creative ways to keep costs reasonable and meet our customers' requirements."

© PPO Services AG

The Swiss trading company, based in Däniken, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Its range spans fruit, vegetables, and exotic products. A key milestone was the acquisition of Georges Helfer SA nine years ago, which strengthened PPO's role as a platform for exotic fruits in Switzerland and Europe. The group has since expanded its capacities and integrated Softripe ripening technology. According to Frey, consumer behavior has shifted, with greater price sensitivity, while established labels and social certifications such as Fairtrade and organic remain popular. Sustainability is a core focus, reflected in the company's participation in the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) for climate-friendly supply chains.

Wild, fresh, and sexy © PPO Services AG

Frey emphasizes that transparency and standards are increasingly important for consumers. "We believe in standards that are reputable and built up over the long term." At the same time, he sees strong innovation potential, including the development of new, high-quality products such as Bi-mi®. To support this, PPO and its partner Buuregarte founded wfs Products AG (wild, fresh, and sexy) to test new crops and ensure year-round availability of products from different growing regions.

Thanks to a broad supplier and customer network, PPO positions itself as a bridge between global producers and European markets. "We are convinced that we still need to be very close to production," Frey says. In 2025, the group opened PPO Americas in Lima to strengthen relationships with producers in Central and South America, provide on-site support, and organize logistics. Long-standing joint ventures with partners such as Mehadrin and Mahela Boerdery also provide direct access to production insights.

Dates as a growing product line © PPO Services AG

Dried fruits, especially dates, have become an increasingly important product segment over the past two decades. While Deglet Nour once dominated the market, demand for Medjool dates has grown strongly, alongside other varieties such as Khudri, Sukkary, Safawi, and Mazafati from multiple origins. Subsidiary Vita Optima in Rotterdam manages overseas container imports, processing, packaging, and distribution across Europe.

Looking ahead, Frey remains optimistic. After taking over as CEO of the PPO Group in September 2025, he highlights teamwork, shared responsibilities, and long-term partnerships as key strengths. Despite ongoing market challenges, he believes the fresh produce and exotic fruit sector remains trend-driven, with significant opportunities for innovation and growth in the coming years.

