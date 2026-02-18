“We are seeing a certain degree of saturation in the market for plain-cut lettuce throughout the DACH region”

The Eisberg Group, part of the Bell Food Group, has undergone a major strategic realignment in 2025, selling its production facilities in Eastern Europe and sharpening its focus on core DACH markets (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). As part of this shift, former CFO Tobias Wölfle took over as CEO of the Eisberg division on June 1. "By focusing on the DACH region following the sale of our Eastern European sites, we are now operating in markets that are more homogeneous. This enables us to tackle common trends with our full innovative strength and to improve the customer experience in a targeted manner," he explains.

© Eisberg AG

Tobias Wölfe

Wölfle now oversees both the Swiss headquarters and the Austrian production site in Marchtrenk. He describes his first months as "intense but very exciting," noting that his previous role as CFO provided valuable insight into value and cost drivers. The sale of the Eastern European sites—Romania, Hungary, and Poland—to Green Factory was driven mainly by limited growth potential in those markets. As a result, sales are expected to decrease by around 20%, and the workforce will be reduced accordingly. However, the company sees the new structure as a way to focus more clearly on core competencies and innovative convenience products.

© Eisberg AG

The Eisberg Group recently announced the launch of a new pilot project for AI-supported quality control at its production site in Dällikon. The project is being implemented in close cooperation with the Swiss AI start-up Fruitful AI.

Eisberg continues to see strong growth potential in salad meals and fresh-cut fruit in the DACH region, even as plain-cut lettuce markets show signs of saturation. "It is therefore crucial for us to provide new impetus with innovative products and further developments in our range," Wölfle says, adding that the group is still growing across its core markets. To support innovation, Eisberg has launched a pilot project for AI-supported quality control at its Dällikon site in cooperation with Swiss start-up Fruitful AI.

Raw material procurement remains a key operational challenge due to dependence on weather and climate conditions. "We work with fresh, living raw materials whose availability and quality are influenced by weather conditions," Wölfle notes. Thanks to its purchasing office in Spain and strong supplier network, the company managed to maintain high delivery reliability in 2025, despite occasional shortages on European procurement markets.

© Eisberg AG

Insight into the product range of Eisberg AG

Rising costs for energy, wages, and operations also continue to pressure the business. Eisberg is responding with lean structures, efficient processes, and careful cost control, while investing more in employee retention and corporate culture as competition for talent intensifies. Packaging is another focus area ahead of the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), set to take effect in 2030. "We continue to strive for attractive, safe, sustainable, and recyclable packaging," Wölfle says, acknowledging the complexity of the new regulation.

© Eisberg AG

Looking ahead, Eisberg remains optimistic, driven by consumer demand for convenience, health, and sustainability. The company plans to address future challenges—especially climate-related procurement risks—through long-term partnerships, innovative solutions, and resilient supply chains.

For more information:

Katrin Geisthardt (Marketing & Communication)

Eisberg AG

[email protected]

www.eisberg.com