AD Ports Group reports 12% EBITDA growth in UAE for 2025

AD Ports Group has released its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2025. The group reported 2025 EBITDA of AED 5.1 billion, up 12% year on year, representing an EBITDA margin of 24.4%. Free Cash Flow was positive for the full year for the first time since its 2022 listing.

Fourth quarter 2025 net profit reached AED 584 million, an increase of 18% year on year.

Total container throughput in the Ports cluster rose 23% year on year to 7.7 million TEUs in 2025, while general cargo volumes increased 7% to nearly 60 million tons. CMA Terminals Khalifa Port handled more than 1.3 million TEUs in its first year of operations.

In the Economic Cities & Free Zones cluster, 3.3 km² of net new land leases were signed in 2025. During the year, KEZAD Group completed its first land sale transaction in Abu Dhabi, covering 4.6 km² for AED 2.47 billion. Two stabilised warehouse assets were sold for AED 570 million. Staff accommodation utilisation reached 94% at year-end, compared with 67% in 2024.

Maritime & Shipping cluster container feeder volumes increased 38% year on year to 3.35 million TEUs. The bulk, multipurpose, and Ro-Ro fleet expanded to 60 vessels, compared with 28 at the end of 2024. The marine services fleet increased to 81 vessels, up from 66.

The Logistics cluster operated in a challenging freight environment and implemented a management transition and transformation programme aimed at repositioning the business model.

Net debt stood at AED 20.6 billion compared with AED 18.6 billion in 2024. Net leverage remained stable at 4.1x. Cash flows from operations rose 28% to AED 5.05 billion. Despite organic CapEx of AED 5.5 billion, the group generated positive Free Cash Flow to the Firm for the first time since listing.

The UAE macroeconomic context remained supportive, with GDP growth of about 5% in 2025. Non-oil foreign trade exceeded US$1 trillion, equivalent to AED 3.8 trillion.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, said: "2025 was another year of record financial performance for AD Ports Group, underpinned by disciplined execution, operational scale-up, and the continued maturation of our integrated business model. Since our listing in 2022, we have consistently translated growth in volumes, assets, and geographic reach into stronger earnings, cash generation, and capital efficiency. During the year, we strengthened our core infrastructure platforms, advanced our corridor-focused international strategy, and, for the first time since listing, generated positive free cash flow for the full year ahead of guidance, which is a key benchmark of our financial development as an integrated global trade, transport, logistics, and industrial development business."

