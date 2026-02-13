Two more promotions for Family Tree Farms

Family Tree Farms has announced two more promotions starting with Leighton Dill being named marketing director, effective January 1, 2026.

Dill has played a key role in advancing the company's brand strategy, marketing initiatives, and global market presence. Her leadership has strengthened customer partnerships, elevated brand storytelling, and supported the company's continued growth across domestic and international markets.

With over 10 years in the agricultural industry, she brings marketing experience gained through overseeing a portfolio of agricultural brands across domestic and now international markets.

"I'm honored and grateful for the opportunity to step into this role," said Dill. "This company represents the values I've built my career on, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen our brand, support our growers, and help deliver the most flavorful fruit in the world."

"Leighton's leadership and strategic mindset have made a lasting impact on our business. This promotion reflects both her contributions and the direction we're heading as a company," said Doug LaCroix, VP of sales and marketing.

"Leighton brings passion, integrity, and a clear strategic vision to our team. We're proud to see her step into this role and excited for what's ahead," said Andy Muxlow, owner of Family Tree Farms.

© Family Tree Farms

L-R: Leighton Dill, Jacob Peterson

The company has also promoted Jacob Peterson to research & development director, effective January 1, 2026.

Peterson has played a central role within the company's research & development center, where he has worked closely with the team to select and refine proprietary varieties for flavor and market performance. He has been instrumental in advancing the company's varietal development efforts and strengthening the foundation for future genetics programs.

"I'm honored to take on this role and build on the incredible work already underway," said Peterson. "I am extremely thankful for Eric and his mentorship to me, and I look forward to leading our R&D team as we continue developing fruit that delivers exceptional quality and flavor for our customers and consumers."

"Watching Jacob grow into this role has been one of the most rewarding parts of my time with the company," said Eric Wuhl, former R&D director. "He's earned this opportunity through dedication and deep understanding of varietal development. Passing the baton to him feels both personal and exciting — like the future of our genetics work is in capable hands."

"Jacob brings passion, expertise, and forward thinking to our R&D program. We're confident his leadership will continue to push boundaries in fruit development and foster innovation that supports our growers and customers," said Daniel Jackson, owner of Family Tree Farms.

For more information:

Leighton Dill

Family Tree Farms

[email protected]

https://familytreefarms.com/