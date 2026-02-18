Reduced thrip pressure is beneficial side effect of retractable roof greenhouse

New Zealand grows strawberries for its domestic market, but product is also exported to Asia with Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Hong Kong being the main markets. "One of New Zealand's strawberry growers recently finished building a retractable roof greenhouse allowing to better manage the climate and bring a higher quality fruit to market," says Richard Vollebregt of Cravo Equipment. In addition, optimizing temperature and humidity can also enhance or delay harvest windows, enabling growers to hit premium price windows more often.

While those are the key benefits of a retractable roof greenhouse, this particular grower observed an important side benefit. "There is significant less pressure from thrips in the retractable roof greenhouse compared to the neighbor who grows strawberries in tunnels," Vollebregt commented. How could this be possible?

© Cravo Equipment

Protected environment in tunnels

To create a dialogue, Vollebregt posted about this on LinkedIn and his post received more than 9,500 views as well as some very insightful comments. One person commented by saying that thrips choose the environment that is best for them. They thrive in tunnels because the plants are constantly protected, creating an optimal environment. The warm, dry, and stagnate microclimate combined with limited airflow creates ideal conditions for rapid reproduction.

© Cravo Equipment

Retractable roof disrupts stable conditions

A retractable roof on the other hand is exposed to outdoor conditions that constantly change and get disrupted. Increasing natural sunlight, shifts in daytime temperatures and humidity, as well as wind movement result in thick leaf cuticles. This hardier plant structure keeps the plants healthier and makes them less attractive to thrips. "Plant cuticle thickness and the wax layer are major factors in suppressing thrip outbreaks," another person commented. "Adults will enter and feed on pollen or nectar, but the critical first instar stage needed for infestation will not establish as easily on leaves of hardy plants." In addition, thick leaves are not an attractive food source for baby thrips.

While this is a tangible example of reduced thrip pressure in strawberries, it also applies to other fruits. In general, reduced thrip pressure is one of the positive side effects of a retractable roof greenhouse.

© Cravo Equipment

