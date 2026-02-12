Kapi Kapi expands business development team

Kapi Kapi Growers has brought on Lawrence Danielka as business development manager. Danielka joined the company on January 5 and will support its continued growth by identifying new business opportunities and strengthening customer partnerships across key categories.

Danielka brings retail and sourcing experience to the company, with a background rooted in category management, analytics-driven decision-making, and supplier collaboration. Most recently, he served as Fresh Sourcing Analyst at Ahold Delhaize, where he supported sourcing strategies across multiple retail brands, negotiated supplier performance metrics, and partnered closely with category teams on assortment planning, specifications, and margin management.

Lawrence Danielka joins the company as business development manager.

In this role, Danielka worked at the intersection of commodity markets, data analysis, and supplier strategy—helping retail teams navigate market volatility while maintaining competitive advantages through timing, execution, and analytics. His experience also includes sourcing, profitability analysis, and private label development roles with Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, where he managed supplier relationships, led strategic sourcing events, and supported merchandising and replenishment initiatives across multiple categories.

"I'm excited to join the company at a time of growth and opportunity," said Danielka. "I look forward to helping the company expand by identifying new banana and pineapple leads and leveraging data and analytics to further enhance customer support and decision-making."

"Lawrence brings a strong combination of retail experience and category expertise that will be incredibly valuable as we continue to grow," said Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers. "His analytical mindset and deep understanding of sourcing, margin management, and customer needs make him a great addition to our business development team."

