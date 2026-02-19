“Organic success depends on agreements, not ideals”

Last year, Dutch company Green Organics celebrated its 25th anniversary in the organic fresh produce market. Founder Jan Groen and senior account manager Robbert Blok see that milestone as confirmation that organic sector success does not only involve feel-good stories, but also vision, choices, and a tightly organized chain. "It's not about market share or rosy ideals, but about clear, scheduled agreements, including regarding risks," says Jan.

© Green Organics

Both men have decades of experience in the fruit and vegetable trade and have seen the sector change drastically. "It's become much more direct," explains Jan. Robbert adds: "It used to mainly be greengrocers selling organic produce; now, it's about large volumes, consistent quality, and long-term relationships with retailers."

© Green Organics

According to them, professionalization takes dedication and hard work. "Working 24/7 with a service-oriented approach sounds simple, but it requires maximum focus. It sometimes feels like Champions League-plus," Jan admits.

Focus and specialization © Green Organics

Green Organics deliberately works within a distinct niche: organic field vegetables. "Organic is already a niche, and we choose to specialize within that niche. We don't do everything for everyone," says Robbert. That focus ensures in-depth knowledge and reliability.

Personal relationships are key. "If our name is on the packaging, everything must be spot on," says the founder. The company thus opts for strategic alliances rather than doing everything itself. "You have to work together intelligently to keep products affordable," Robbert explains.

Smart chain approach

Green Organics works with a select network of growers, processors, and logistical partners in a private, cooperative model. Products from a single grower are distributed across multiple sales channels (fresh, industrial, and frozen) to ensure optimal crop utilization. "With transparency and good planning, we almost always find a solution," Jan points out.

That approach also reduces food waste. "We often sell our harvest before we even start sowing. That prevents problems later on." Initiatives such as No Waste Army are invaluable, but according to Jan, they are unnecessary if you reach proper agreements in advance.

People and looking ahead © Green Organics

Green Organics combines experienced and young staff. "Young people bring new technology and insights. We intentionally invest in that," says Jan. Here, training and development are vital.

Looking to 2030, Jan expects even more sustainability and increased pre-sales in the chain. "Cooperative alliances will become the norm." Robbert still sees growth potential for organic farming in the Netherlands, although costs and price pressure remain challenging.

What is the essence of 25 years of Green Organics? Partnerships. "It's the symphony of all parties together that determines success. Organic farming is a challenging endeavor, but with the right partners, it works. For growers, customers, and the planet," Jan concludes. (JG)

For more information:

Green Organics

De Kromme Rijn 1

8253 RG Dronten

Tel: +31 (0) 321 385340

[email protected]

www.greenorganics.nl