“We are providing the market a new ethylene management solution with AnsiP-Sticker F”

Lytone USA has announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted full registration for its AnsiP-Sticker F under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). This 1-methylcyclopropene (1-MCP) sticker formulation is designed to extend the freshness and reduce post-harvest losses of ornamental plants. The registration, issued on January 5, 2026, comes after several years of development, providing growers, packers, and florists in the U.S. with a new approach to managing ethylene during the post-harvest process.

Josiah Thomas, North America Agricultural Division Manager at Lytone USA, explained that the product, registered as EPA Reg. No. 95270-2 has been classified as a biochemical pesticide through the EPA's Biopesticides and Pollution Prevention Division. Unlike traditional 1-MCP treatments that require special chambers or equipment, AnsiP-Sticker F offers a more flexible and easier-to-deploy option, which could be particularly beneficial for operations facing logistical or economic challenges with traditional methods.

Targeted applications for high-value crops

According to Thomas, the initial focus for AnsiP-Sticker F will be on markets for table grapes, broccoli, various ornamentals, and specialty produce. "The sticker-based delivery system for 1-MCP is particularly suited for mixed-load shipments, smaller packing operations, and export situations where maintaining the cold chain is crucial."

"This registration reflects years of research, testing, and regulatory work," said Thomas, "We designed AnsiP-Sticker F to provide American growers, packers, and florists with a practical solution for maintaining the quality of ornamentals from the packinghouse to floral displays. With this sticker format, we're enabling operations that might not have been able to fully benefit from 1-MCP technology to do so."

Expansion Plans for the U.S. Market

The EPA registration of AnsiP-Sticker F is part of Lytone USA's broader effort to expand its presence in the U.S. agricultural market. Thomas added, "We are actively building our U.S.-based team and working to introduce additional products to meet the evolving needs of domestic growers, packers, distributors, and florists."

"Our focus is on creating sustainable solutions. We aim to understand the needs of American growers and provide practical products that work in real-world packing and shipping operations. This registration is part of our long-term commitment to meeting U.S. regulatory standards and supporting those who are integral to the floral industry across the country."

Lytone USA

Lytone USA, located in California's Central Valley, specializes in ethylene management and freshness extension solutions for growers, packers, distributors, and florists across the United States. "We focus on reducing waste, extending vase life, and supporting the U.S. agricultural sector in delivering high-quality ornamentals. With strong ties to one of the nation's most productive agricultural regions, we are committed to creating practical innovations that support American agriculture."

