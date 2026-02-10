Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Royal HZPC Group completes IPM Potato Group acquisition

Royal HZPC Group has completed the acquisition of IPM Potato Group, following an initial announcement made in October 2025. The transaction has now met all required conditions, and IPM Potato Group has formally become part of Royal HZPC Group.

© HZPC

According to the announcement, the integration will see IPM Potato Group operate within the Royal HZPC Group structure. The companies stated that the acquisition aligns with existing strategic plans and is intended to support Royal HZPC Group's activities in the global potato sector.

No further financial or operational details related to the acquisition were disclosed.

For more information:
HZPC
Tel: +31 (0) 513 48 98 88
Email: [email protected]
www.hzpc.com

Publication date:

