New chairperson for GlobalG.A.P. National Technical Working Group

The United States National Technical Working Group (NTWG) for GlobalG.A.P. announces the appointment of Marianna Solorio as its new chairperson.

Solorio assumed the role on January 22, 2026. She is director of food safety and quality assurance at Bonipak Produce and has played a pivotal role in the company's engagement with GlobalG.A.P. Under her leadership, the company has managed GlobalG.A.P. certifications across thousands of acres, demonstrating commitments to food safety, traceability, environmental responsibility, and workers' well-being. With extensive experience in ensuring compliance with food safety regulations and managing quality assurance, Solorio brings both technical expertise and leadership commitment to the role.

"My aim is to guide and channel the contributions of this incredibly talented and diverse working group to enhance national guidelines, expand on producer guidance, and foster a resilient, compliant, and quality-driven agriculture sector," said Solorio. "Together we will bridge global standards with U.S. farming practices and markets."

© GlobalG.A.P.Marianna Solorio

Solorio succeeds long-standing chairperson Walter Ram of The Giumarra Companies who led the NTWG for over a decade – steering contributions to the development of multiple versions of the flagship GlobalG.A.P. Integrated Farm Assurance (IFA) standard, the GlobalG.A.P. Risk Assessment on Social Practice (GRASP) add-on, the Produce Handling Assurance standard and the integration of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule (PSR) add-on into the GlobalG.A.P. framework. Solorio will lead the NTWG's ongoing work on these standards as well as GlobalG.A.P. standards under development covering social and environmental topics.

As a fully integrated operation supplying vegetables across North America, Bonipak understands the importance of globally respected farm assurance programs. Its membership in the GlobalG.A.P. community, and contributions to its NTWG, showcases the value it places on industry collaboration to drive practical, scalable improvements in agriculture.

"Marianna's appointment reflects the confidence we have in her thoughtful, steady leadership," said Ryan Reed, EVP and general counsel of Bonipak. "She brings exceptional organizational discipline, a grounded and practical approach to problem‑solving, and a genuine commitment to developing the people around her. These qualities have strengthened our food‑safety programs, and will serve the National Technical Working Group well."

"We are delighted for Marianna to step into this leadership role for the U.S. NTWG after having actively engaged with us for many years," said Roberta Anderson, president of GlobalG.A.P. North America. "She takes the reins at an important time when our assurance solutions are embracing more environmental and social responsibility topics in addition to food safety - supporting our changing industry with streamlined and farmer-focused solutions."

