New director of key accounts for ProducePay

ProducePay has appointed Greg Samels as director of key accounts. The role reflects the company's continued focus on helping US-based buyers, including integrated suppliers, importers, and mid- to large-sized retailers, secure reliable 52-week supply and reduce price volatility with capital and global commodity programs

Samels brings nearly 30 years of experience in the fresh produce industry. Most recently, he served as VP of sales at Heartland Produce and senior director of sales at Kapi Kapi Growers. He also spent more than 13 years at Del Monte Fresh Produce, where he grew sales across a 14-state territory by building strategic retailer relationships and delivering tailored solutions for large accounts.

"I'm excited to join ProducePay and contribute to its mission of bringing more predictability and efficiency to the fresh produce supply chain," said Samels. "The company's integrated suite of services enables retailers and importers to build stronger buying programs. It's a forward-thinking model that creates real value for both buyers and sellers."

