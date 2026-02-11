"Supplying tasty organic fruit is the best way to increase organic and biodynamic consumption in Europe"

Biofach, the world's leading trade fair for organic food and products, will take place in February in the German city of Nuremberg. Exhibitors and visitors from all over the world will meet to share the latest developments in the sector and identify future trends in organic consumption, an area in which Spain plays a leading role as one of the major global players in organic production.

In terms of acreage, Spain is actually the largest organic producer in the European Union and the sixth largest worldwide, according to the Organic Production Statistics Report 2024 in Spain, published by the Ministry of Agriculture. Exports have grown by almost 400% in the last decade, with many of them originating in the Mediterranean arc, as is the case with Toñifruit's products.

"Our company is exclusively devoted to organic fruit production, and we are 100% involved in the sector's development. We grow fruit varieties from the Mediterranean Arc, mainly in the south east," says Juan Antonio Martínez, Manager of the cooperative, which has more than 100 members.

"Our range includes citrus fruit, grape, pomegranate, and stone fruit, with production schedules adapted to the fruits' natural growing cycles, because we are strongly convinced that growing the right fruit at the right time in its native production area is what ensures the best consumer experience."

Stone fruit: Flavor, territory, and seasonality

"At the moment, our entire range of organic citrus fruit is available, following the start of the mandarin season last January," says Martínez. "Mandarins are very popular during the European winter because they are easy to peel, can be taken and consumed anywhere, at any time of the day, and they are also a good source of vitamin C."

"In our case, we are working with two protected varieties, Tango and Nadorcott, which, in addition to offering excellent flavor, have the advantage of being club varieties, so they guarantee a homogenous consumption experience throughout the season."

A few weeks later, we'll start with stone fruit, another of the most important campaigns for the Spanish fruit sector. In this segment, the company's production is carried out in areas such as Cieza and Calasparra, renowned for their soil and climatic conditions. "The peach from Cieza and the apricot from Calasparra are clear examples of how flavor is directly influenced by the crops' location."

"The season starts at the end of April with early apricot varieties such as the Borsalino and Cebas Red. It then continues with the Patagonia nectarine, followed by the Artemis peach and the Zodiac flat peach. This year we have very optimistic prospects, and we hope that, after the good experience of our clients last year, organic stone fruit consumption will increase."

"Flavor is the most important aspect for stone fruit consumers. That is why we select sub-acid varieties that provide intensity, and we wait for the fruit to reach the right Brix and maturity, allowing them to ripen naturally under the sun. This is the only way to ensure a good eating experience and encourage repeat purchases."

"The stone fruit season lasts until mid-July with the late varieties. This allows us to offer a continuous service for around four months and then continue straight away with the organic table grape campaign."

"Soil health is fundamental to obtain real quality fruit, not just certified quality"

Toñifruit has taken a step further in its approach to organic production through its commitment to biodynamic agriculture with Demeter certification. This model integrates a holistic, ecological, and ethical perspective into agriculture, reinforcing the interaction between soil, plants, animals, and people in a regenerative and environmentally-friendly way.

"Soil health is fundamental to obtain real quality fruit, not just certified quality," says Martínez. "That's why our growers use the most environmentally-friendly techniques for their management."

In terms of volume, Germany is the world's largest market for organic products and one of the main consumers of biodynamic products. In this context, Biofach is a key event for specialized operators such as Toñifruit, as it gives them a chance to demonstrate the values of their production model to clients and consumers.

"We want to build solid relationships in the medium and long term, with a focus on the consumer and with a clear message: supplying tasty organic fruit is the best way to increase organic and biodynamic consumption in Europe," says Martínez.

For more information:

Toñifruit

Parque Empresarial Cabecicos Blancos

C/ Molino Grande, buzón 22

30892 Librilla. Murcia. Spain

Tel.: +34 968 071 056

[email protected]

https://tonifruit.com