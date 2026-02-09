Court approves Del Monte Foods asset sales

Del Monte Foods has received court approval for asset purchase agreements covering all of its main business segments, including vegetables, fruit, tomatoes, and broth and stock. The decision clears the way for the transfer of substantially all company assets and operations to new owners through three separate transactions.

According to the court ruling, Del Monte Foods' vegetable, tomato, and refrigerated fruit businesses will be sold as going concerns. These assets include packaged vegetable brands Del Monte and S&W, packaged tomato brands Del Monte, Contadina, and Take Root Organics, the Del Monte refrigerated fruit brand, and the JOYBA beverage brand. The transaction also includes global ownership of the Del Monte brand and related intellectual property, subject to existing licensing agreements.

A second agreement covers the sale of the broth and stock business, including the College Inn and Kitchen Basics brands. A third agreement relates to the shelf-stable fruit segment. This transaction includes rights and licenses to use the Del Monte and S&W brands for ambient packaged fruit and fruit sauces in the United States, including Puerto Rico, and Mexico, excluding production assets.

"We are pleased to have reached this important milestone on our path toward securing the future of Del Monte Foods' beloved brands and businesses under new ownership," said Greg Longstreet, Chief Executive Officer. "We have already begun productive discussions with the buyers to support a smooth transition of operations for our team members, customers, vendors, and partners, and continue to focus on delivering high-quality food products through closing."

The three sales were approved following a court-supervised auction process. The company stated that the approved offers were considered the best available outcomes for the relevant assets and business units.

The transactions are expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Until completion, Del Monte Foods indicated it will continue to focus on operational continuity and maintaining service levels for customers and commercial partners.

The asset sales are part of the company's Chapter 11 restructuring process. Further details on the proceedings are available through the appointed claims agent. Stakeholders have been advised that inquiries can be directed to the claims administrator using the contact details provided in the court filings.

Legal, financial, and advisory support for the process has been provided by a combination of external legal counsel, financial advisors, investment bankers, and strategic communications advisors engaged by the company.

© Del Monte (Holland) BVFor more information:

Del Monte Foods

Email: [email protected]

www.delmontefoods.com