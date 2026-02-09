Refresco to acquire SunOpta in US$6.50 per share deal

Refresco has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SunOpta Inc. for US$6.50 per share in cash, according to a joint announcement released on February 6, 2026. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The agreement will see Refresco acquire all outstanding shares of SunOpta, a North American supply chain solutions provider listed on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Upon completion, SunOpta will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Refresco, and its shares will no longer be publicly traded.



Steve Presley, Chief Executive Officer of Refresco, said, "SunOpta represents an exceptional strategic addition to our portfolio and is consistent with our proven growth strategy to expand our capabilities into adjacent beverage categories. The acquisition of SunOpta is highly complementary and significantly broadens our position in the fast-growing plant-based beverages category."

Presley added, "It further enhances our existing North American presence and capabilities, supporting a more balanced geographic footprint between North America and the rest of the world."

Brian Kocher, Chief Executive Officer of SunOpta, said the transaction aligns with the company's longer-term direction. "This strategic combination validates our vision of transforming SunOpta into a premier solutions partner in the high-growth better-for-you food and beverage space," he said.

"This partnership with Refresco provides the resources and scale to unlock SunOpta's full potential. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished and excited about the opportunities ahead as we enter this next chapter of our growth journey," Kocher added.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. It will be implemented through a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. Completion remains subject to regulatory approvals, court approval, and approval by SunOpta shareholders.

Following the announcement, SunOpta confirmed that it will suspend its quarterly earnings conference calls and will no longer provide quarterly or annual financial guidance while the transaction is pending.

Lazard acted as financial advisor to SunOpta and provided a fairness opinion to its board of directors. Scotiabank served as financial advisor to the SunOpta Special Committee and also delivered a fairness opinion. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Refresco, with committed financing provided by Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. and KKR Capital Markets LLC.

