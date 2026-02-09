Management buy-out Eosta

Eosta has completed a management buy-out with support from Reputation Group. Michael Legerstee and Dennis de Wit, who are responsible for the day-to-day management of Eosta, say they are confident about the company's next phase. "With a strong partner in the background, we expect to further strengthen Eosta's continuity as a market leader in organic fruit," said Michael Legerstee.

The core of Eosta remains unchanged. "Eosta will remain Eosta, operating from its current location in Waddinxveen and retaining full responsibility for its commercial strategy and day-to-day operations," Legerstee continued. According to Dennis de Wit, the added value of the cooperation lies mainly in practical economies of scale, which are increasingly important to remain competitive in a more demanding market. "We are strong in organic fruit. By using scale, we can operate more efficiently and improve our cost structure, without compromising our identity or entrepreneurship."

Legerstee and De Wit remain positive about the outlook. "The organic fruit market is clearly evolving. Changing consumer demand, rising costs, and further professionalisation across the chain require clear choices and a focused strategic direction. Following a positive commercial year in 2025, we are well-positioned to successfully roll out our strategic plan and continue building a strong and future-proof position in the organic fruit market. Eosta stands for connecting growers directly to the market. With a clear focus on strengthening the chain through product specialisation and sustainability, we aim to ensure continuity, transparency, and added value from grower to consumer."

