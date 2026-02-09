Origen genetic breeding program unveiled in Berlin

Camposol presented Origen, its new genetic breeding program, during Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin. The company described the launch as part of its longer-term development strategy, integrating its agricultural experience with scientific and technological approaches aimed at supporting future growth.

According to Camposol, Origen is a varietal development program designed with a global scope and is intended to address challenges such as productivity, consistency, and adaptation to demanding markets.

© Camposol

"Origen is not the result of improvisation. It is the outcome of more than a decade of research and learning focused specifically on the development of our genetic program, and it is a core pillar of our long-term strategy to build, from genetics, a stable and consistent supply model from a single origin," said Ricardo Naranjo, CEO of Camposol.

Naranjo added that the program takes a long-term approach to genetics, focusing on enhancing natural processes to achieve consistent outcomes aligned with market requirements.

The name Origen references the concept of beginning with genetics. The program focuses on varietal attributes such as flavor, firmness, consistency, visual quality, and productive performance, which Camposol says are evaluated across the value chain to meet the expectations of growers, customers, and end markets.

Origen includes the development of varieties intended to combine agronomic performance with commercial suitability, using a long-term planning framework from initial breeding stages.

As part of the launch, Camposol introduced the first generation of varieties developed under the Origen program, named Sol One and Maia Blue. Sol One is described by the company as being characterized by yield stability, firmness, and consistency, with production traits aimed at supporting uniform output and visual standards.

© Camposol

"These varieties have been developed with a strong focus on the attributes that truly generate value in the most demanding markets, such as flavor, firmness, consistency, and productive performance. Each new variety will have its own identity, essence, and name, because behind each one there is science, dedication, and a future-oriented vision that defines our Origen," said Federico Maggio, Head of Camposol's Blueberries Business Unit.

Origen forms part of Camposol's broader investment plan. In 2025, the company inaugurated Invitrolab, a biofactory located in Chao, Peru, with a reported capacity to produce more than five million plants per year. This facility supports a renewal and expansion plan that includes planting more than 800 hectares in 2026, alongside additional expansion over the following five years.

"This approach allows us to consolidate a single-origin business model from Peru, with a stable and consistent year-round supply, leveraging the competitive advantages of Peru's coastal valleys together with the attributes delivered by the Origen program," added Ricardo Naranjo.

Camposol stated that the presentation of Origen at Fruit Logistica aligns with its internationalization strategy and its role in Peru's agro-export sector.

For more information:

Mariella Liliana Orellana Cuadros

Camposol

Tel: +51 163 47100

Email: [email protected]

www.camposol.com