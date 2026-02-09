Family Tree Farms announces promotions within sales team

Family Tree Farms has promoted Doug LaCroix to vice president of sales & marketing, effective January 1, 2026. In addition, Ryan Howard has been promoted to North American sales director.

LaCroix has been a foundational member of the company's leadership team for more than 20 years, guiding its sales and marketing strategy that has supported the company's growth across domestic and international markets. In his expanded role, LaCroix will continue to lead sales strategy and help shape the company's brand direction.

"After more than two decades with Family Tree Farms, I remain deeply committed to the people and the vision behind this business," said LaCroix. "I'm excited to continue leading our teams, strengthening customer relationships, and building on the foundation that has made this company successful."

"Doug has been a trusted leader for many years. His ability to understand our customers, execute strategic plans, and inspire his team sets him apart. We're confident his leadership will continue to elevate the company in the global marketplace," said David Jackson, owner of Family Tree Farms.

© Family Tree Farms

L-R: Doug LaCroix, Ryan Howard

"Doug's long-standing commitment, leadership, and strategic insight have been instrumental to our success. His balanced approach to sales and marketing uniquely equips him to guide our teams and support future growth across all channels," said Daniel Jackson, owner of Family Tree Farms.

Ryan Howard

The company has also promoted Ryan Howard to North American sales director, effective January 1, 2026.

Howard has been an integral part of the company's sales organization for over a decade, playing key roles in expanding customer partnerships, leading sales strategy, and supporting both stone fruit and blueberry programs across the domestic market. During his tenure, he has built strong relationships with retail partners and helped drive strategic growth in competitive produce categories through leadership and execution.

"I'm honored and excited to step into this new role," said Howard. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our customers and team as we build momentum across North America. I look forward to advancing our sales strategy and delivering exceptional service and results for our retail partners."

"Ryan has demonstrated unwavering commitment and leadership throughout his time with the company. His deep experience and results-oriented mindset make him an excellent fit to lead our North American sales efforts as we continue to strengthen our market presence," said Daniel Jackson.

"Ryan's dedication and understanding of our business have been integral to our success. He consistently delivers for our customers and our team. We're confident his leadership in this expanded role will help propel our sales strategy forward," added LaCroix.

