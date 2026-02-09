Capespan North America adds to sales team

Mark Greenberg, president & CEO of Capespan North America, is pleased to announce the appointments of Craig Messmer and Ashley Berlinger to the positions of sales executive.

Messmer has over 23 years of experience in the produce industry, most recently as key account manager for a major fresh fruit importer and distributor where he managed numerous national programs over a range of product lines. He lives in Portland, Oregon.

© Capespan North America

L-R: Craig Messmer, Ashley Berlinger

Berlinger has over 17 years of experience in the produce business in both sales and business development. She has worked as a senior sales executive at a major California based citrus shipper where she managed national programs for mandarins and table grapes. Most recently, she has been the senior sales executive and business development manager for a California-based organic produce shipper. She lives in Oceanside, California.

Both will report to Eric Jones, Capespan North America's director of US sales. "The appointment of Craig and Ashely significantly deepens our sales team and will allow us to expand our reach to more retailers over a broader geography," said Jones.

"Craig and Ashley have the experience, energy, and determination to make an immediate impact on our sales effort," said Greenberg. "We are very excited to have them join us."

