Statement from Texas produce industry on 1944 Water Treaty announcement

The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA), Texas Citrus Mutual (TCM), and Texas Vegetable Association (TVA) have released a statement following last week's 1944 Water Treaty announcement:

"For too long Mexico has been allowed to disregard its obligation to annually deliver water to the U.S., at a great cost to the well-being of Rio Grande Valley agriculture, jobs, and communities. The announcement by the Trump Administration, is another step in the right direction for bringing Mexico into compliance with the 1944 Water Treaty. Since taking office, President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and Secretary Rollins have taken unprecedented actions to prioritize this Treaty, and for that we are grateful.

However, years of non-compliance by Mexico has left our farmers skeptical of its promises. As our farmers look at the fallow acres, crop production losses, and closed or underutilized mills and gins, it is difficult to see a positive path forward if our government does not hold Mexico accountable for the agreed upon deliverables.

© Texas International Produce Association

Continued failure by Mexico is not an option for those we represent, if Mexico does not meet its new promises for the current cycle, the Administration must use all the tools at its disposal to enforce compliance. According to the agreement, Mexico has provided a plan to the U.S. for meeting its Treaty obligation to annually deliver 350,000 acre-feet, pay in full the over 800,000-acre feet of debt, and agreed to participate in monthly consultations with the U.S. to ensure compliance. Should the U.S. determine that Mexico is failing to meet its benchmarks, we ask for swift corrective action to avoid slipping into a deficit and perpetuating the debt, as allowed in past cycles.

We thank the Administration for continuing to apply pressure on Mexico to fulfil its obligations by bringing long overdue attention to an issue that has been pushed aside for too long. Words matter, but actions matter more, and the Administration has continually shown its seriousness about correcting this previously deprioritized issue so vital to the people of the Rio Grande Valley.

Given Mexico's historical patterns of delivering water, we remain cautiously optimistic and reserved on the new plan until the expected outcomes become reality. We look forward to continuing to work with the Administration to implement the new agreement to end the cycles of non-compliance. We also look to the Administration to institute changes within the U.S. federal government and in coordination with Mexico to further codify the obligation to make annual deliveries."

For more information:

Jed Murray

Texas International Produce Association

Tel: +1 (956) 581-8632

[email protected]

www.texipa.org