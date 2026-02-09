New brand identity launched for international agricultural textiles group

Arrigoni Group has announced the rollout of a new brand identity, which will be officially introduced at Fruit Logistica in Berlin from 4 to 6 February 2026. The updated visual identity applies to the Group as a whole and to its subsidiaries Arrigoni France, Artes, and Lirsa.

The rebranding was presented from Como, Italy, on 30 January 2026. According to the Group, the update reflects its development into a more integrated and international organisation and is intended to bring greater consistency to communication across markets while maintaining its existing values.

The new identity will be visible at the Group's stand at Fruit Logistica, Hall 3.1, Stand B-32. The event has been selected as the launch platform due to its role as an international meeting point for the fresh produce sector.

© Arrigoni

Arrigoni Group has a history of more than 60 years in technical textile applications. Its activities include the development of agricultural textile solutions used in crop protection, water management, and the durability of production systems. The company stated that the rebranding does not alter its products or technical focus.

Under the revised brand structure, Arrigoni Group operates as the umbrella brand, while each subsidiary retains its own logo. These logos will now be displayed alongside the Group logo to reflect both individual identity and affiliation within the wider organisation. The approach is intended to clarify the relationship between the different companies while presenting them as part of a single industrial structure.

"This rebranding doesn't change who we are, but how we present ourselves," said Patrizia Giuliani, Sales Director at Arrigoni Group. "We want to strengthen our identity as a single system, adding value to the expertise of each individual entity and offering customers even more comprehensive support, defined by quality, research, and sustainability."

© Arrigoni

The Group stated that the updated visual system represents an evolution rather than a break with the past. Its core areas of focus, including research, quality, innovation, and sustainability, remain unchanged. The brand update is intended to align external communication with the Group's current organisational structure and international operations.

According to Arrigoni Group, the refreshed identity is intended to support consistency across regions and business units, while enabling the Group to present itself as an integrated ecosystem in an international context.

© ArrigoniFor more information:

Jessica Sabatini

Francesca Fornari

Arrigoni

Tel: +39 338 73 07 649

Tel: +39 338 72 99 031

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

www.arrigoni.it