Segrafruit opens new offices in Central America

Segrafruit, a Peruvian exporter, is advancing its international expansion by opening new commercial offices in Panama and Costa Rica in the upcoming weeks. These will join the existing office in Chile, as stated by the company's general manager, Brandon García Quevedo, in statements reported by Perú Exporta, a media outlet of the Association of Exporters (Adex).

The company started operations in August 2024, initially focusing on producing lemons for the domestic market. Currently, its portfolio includes Tahiti lime, Williams banana, Hawaiian and Golden pineapple, Edward and Kent mango varieties, along with turmeric and ginger, which are already part of its export offerings.

García Quevedo mentioned that the new commercial office in Chile, opened two months ago, aimed to strengthen client relationships and promote exports, particularly of fruit like apples and cherries. "Our goal is to implement this same business model in Central America," he stated.

In the medium term, the company aims to strengthen its presence in Latin America, with plans to establish new operations in Brazil and Colombia by the end of this year. Currently, Segrafruit exports only from Chile, but in the coming months, it plans to begin shipping from Peru, including ginger to the United States (Miami), ginger and pineapple to Morocco, and ginger and cherries to Spain.

The company has cultivation areas in Piura, where it grows mangoes, bananas, and lemons, and in Junín, focusing on pineapples and ginger. Its operational model relies on collaborating with about 60 producer families, providing them with technical training and ongoing support.

García Quevedo states that the accompaniment aims to broaden sales opportunities for growers by helping them access international markets and encouraging proper use of inputs and pesticides. He also noted that this strategy helps enhance product quality and secure more competitive prices.

Source: agraria.pe