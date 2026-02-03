A. Duda & Sons and G’s Group acquire Tozer Seeds

Today, on February 3, 2026, A. Duda & Sons and G's Group announced the joint venture acquisition of Tozer Seeds Ltd, a UK-based independent vegetable seed company.

Founded in West London in 1944 by Arthur Tozer and owned by the Dawson family since 1950, Tozer Seeds has operated as a specialist breeder and producer of vegetable seeds for more than 80 years. The company is known for work in crops including celery, parsnip, kale, coriander, rocket, squash, legumes, and leeks, and for introducing early commercial F1 hybrid varieties in parsnip and celery.

Following the acquisition, Tozer Seeds will continue to operate as an independent business under its existing name and leadership. The company's activities will remain focused on breeding, seed multiplication, and global sales across its specialty horticultural portfolio. The transaction includes Tozer Seeds' operations in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, and the United States.

© Tozer Seeds

The acquisition builds on a long-standing relationship between A. Duda & Sons and G's Group. Over the past decade, G's has held exclusive access in Europe to proprietary celery genetics and seed varieties developed through Duda Generations. G's has also worked with Tozer Seeds for more than 30 years across its production regions. The joint venture brings together Tozer's breeding programmes and Duda's celery genetics within a single ownership structure.

Steven J Winterbottom, Managing Director of Tozer Seeds, said: "The executive team of Tozer Seeds and the Dawson family are delighted to see the continuation of the Tozer name and legacy after stewarding it for over 75 years. By joining forces with Duda and G's, we anticipate the business evolving into an even more exciting and dynamic future."

Guy W Shropshire, CEO of G's Group, said: "We have long admired Tozer's diversity of genetics across its crop portfolio. Through this acquisition, we have enabled the bringing together of Tozer and Duda's world-leading celery genetics. This new venture provides deeper vertical integration, giving us greater engagement in the science of breeding and seed production, and we look forward to welcoming our new Tozer and Duda colleagues into the broader G's Group."

Sammy Duda, CEO and President of A. Duda & Sons added: "With over 200 years of celery breeding research and development, including our proprietary Duda Generations varieties, grown by Duda Farm Fresh Foods, we've built an unmatched foundation of innovation. By combining Duda's celery genetics with Tozer's global breeding portfolio, we're positioned to accelerate the next generation of celery products that elevate flavor, quality, and category growth. This partnership marks a significant milestone for the industry, and we look forward to working with Tozer and G's to expand opportunities for growers and customers worldwide."

