Peak of the Market names VP of Sales

Derek Kostynuik has been promoted to vice president of sales for Peak of the Market. Kostynuik, who joined the company in 2024 as its director of sales, has helped it expand its presence on grocery shelves and food service across Canada.

"Kostynuik has developed a strong connection to the produce industry and growers and I'm proud to promote him to this position," said Pamela Kolochuk, chief executive officer of Peak of the Market. "Derek will continue to lead our sales strategy and drive long-term growth and strengthen our industry partnerships."

Kostynuik has over 16 years of sales and management experience. While his career started in the commercial bakery industry, his knowledge of wholesale, foodservice, and retail sales translates well to the produce industry.

"The world of produce has been a great fit for me," said Kostynuik, adding that his hard-working team makes being a part of the industry all that more enjoyable. "The pace is exciting, the connections throughout the industry are very rewarding, and representing our growers and their crop is something I take great pride in."

© Peak of the Market

Derek Kostynuik

Prior to Peak, Kostynuik was the general manager of Bakemark Winnipeg, a supply distributor for baking ingredients, and sales manager at City Bread, a Manitoba wholesale bakery, as its sales manager. He developed a merchandising team and grew the brand's retail footprint across Western Canada. Kostynuik led sales teams, developed a merchandising team, and expanded retail footprints.

Kostynuik's foray into the food industry began with his family's business, Harvest Bakery & Deli. He found his calling once he began managing the company's commercial sales accounts and the relationships that gave them life.

"Sales spoke to me in a way other roles hadn't, and it still does to this day," said Kostynuik. "I was fortunate to spend nine valuable years working alongside my father, coming to understand both the sense of achievement and the hardship of managing a business."

Kostynuik says that it was here where he was instilled with drive, a hard-working mentality, and high accountability — values he now brings to this leadership role.

Kostynuik can be reached directly at 204-633-9336, on his mobile at 204-290-0395 or by email at [email protected].

For more information:

Brina Gervais

Peak of the Market Ltd.

Tel: +1 (204) 396-3317

[email protected]

https://peakofthemarket.com/