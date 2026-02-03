Village Fresh promotes Helen Aquino

Village Fresh Greenhouse Grown has appointed Helen L. Aquino as vice president of innovation, reinforcing the company's focus on consumer relevance and customer-driven innovation.

Aquino has been with Village Farms, now Village Fresh, since 2008, bringing more than 20 years of experience across agricultural research, brand strategy, product development, and controlled environment agriculture. During her tenure, she has contributed to varietal introductions, packaging innovation, category management, sustainability communications, and retail-focused go-to-market strategies.

In her new role, she will lead innovation strategy across varietal development, packaging, and positioning, working closely with seed partners, R&D, operations, and commercial teams to ensure greenhouse advancements translate into products that perform at retail.

© Village Fresh Greenhouse GrownHelen L. Aquino

"Innovation is critical to how we serve our customers and support their growth," said Michael A. DeGiglio, CEO of Village Fresh Greenhouse Grown. "It allows us to stay ahead of consumer expectations and deliver products that are consistent, relevant, and easy to sell."

"Understanding how consumer lifestyles continue to change helps guide our innovation," said Aquino. "That insight drives better varieties, improved packaging, and clearer choices that reflect how people shop, cook, and eat."

Prior to joining Village Farms, Aquino served as a research analyst with the Rutgers University Food Policy Institute.

For more information:

Helen L. Aquino

Village Fresh Greenhouse Grown™

Tel: 407-936-1190

[email protected]

www.villagefreshfood.com