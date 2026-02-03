New chief strategy & operations officer for Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms announced that Omar Bobadilla has joined the company as chief strategy & operations officer (CSOO).

Bobadilla will focus on translating company strategy into disciplined execution across manufacturing operations and high-impact, cross-functional initiatives. He will partner closely with executive leadership and facility teams to align capital deployment, labor planning, and operational capacity in support of both retail and foodservice demand.

Bobadilla will lead the integration of the recently acquired Mann Packing retail operations in Gonzales, California while also driving enterprise-wide special projects and cross-facility initiatives critical to the company's continued growth.

Most recently, Bobadilla served as senior vice president of manufacturing and agricultural operations at Bonduelle Americas, where he held full P&L responsibility for a large, multi-site organization spanning agricultural sourcing across the U.S., Mexico, and South America, as well as manufacturing operations in California, New Jersey, and Georgia. During his tenure, he delivered sustained operational improvements across manufacturing efficiency, labor planning, agricultural sourcing, plant performance, and logistics.

© Church Brothers FarmsOmar Bobadilla.

Prior to Bonduelle, Bobadilla held senior leadership roles at Dole Fresh Vegetables, including plants site director and director of cooling operations, where he led multi-state operations, workforce management, capital investment programs, and safety and performance improvement initiatives. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Young's Market Company, Dole Berry West, and Granite Construction.

"This industry has been a passion of mine for more than two decades, and Church Brothers Farms represents the kind of values-driven organization I'm proud to be part of," said Bobadilla. "I look forward to helping shape the company's next phase of growth and working with the team to realize potential across operations, people, and the company as a whole."

Bobadilla will report directly to Brian Church, chief executive officer, with a dotted-line reporting relationship to Vince Brigantino, president of True Leaf Farms, a subsidiary of Church Brothers, who will serve as a mentor as Bobadilla assumes expanded responsibility across manufacturing operations and key operational initiatives. This role carries broad enterprise accountability and is designed to strengthen execution discipline, operational alignment, and scalable growth across the company.

"Omar's role is intentionally enterprise-focused," said Brigantino. "I'll work closely with him to provide perspective and continuity as he leads cross-facility initiatives, supports key integrations, and drives operational alignment across the business. This mentorship is designed to strengthen execution today and build leadership capacity for the future."

"Omar brings the operational discipline and breadth of experience needed at this stage of our growth," said Church. "This role is designed to evolve, and Omar will play a key role in advancing execution, alignment, and long-term capability across the organization."

Bobadilla holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and is fluent in English and Spanish.

For more information:

Loree Dowse

Church Brothers Farms

Tel.: +1 (831) 796-2434

https://www.churchbrothers.com/