"Significant price range for avocadoes this week; consistency in banana category"

With Fruit Logistica kicking off in Berlin, Roamler is sharing a live look at this week's retail data from our Monday Morning Price Tracker. Here's what we've learned in this week's report:

© Roamler Nederland BV

Avocado trend

Roamler has observed significant fragmentation in the avocado category this week:

Significant price range: We recorded price variations exceeding 200% between different retailers, highlighting a large gap between entry-level and premium "Ready-to-Eat" segments. From promo at Aldi Sud at 0.85 to a base price at Edeka of 2.79!

Country of origin: The shelves show a complex sourcing mix with four major origins currently competing for space: Spain, Morocco, Mexico, Israel, Chile & Colombia .

Banana trend

In contrast to the volatility in exotic fruits, the banana category shows some consistency:

Pricing uniformity: Prices remain consistent across all audited German retailers

Supply chain maturity: This stability reflects highly standardized supply chains and a "fixed-price" strategy common in this category.

© Roamler Nederland BV

How it works:

Every Monday morning, Roamler is auditing major German retailers (Lidl, Aldi, Kaufland, Edeka, and more). "By 11:00 AM, we deliver a clear report on prices, promotions, and country of origin for the fixed set of 30 products.

Ready to see the full picture?

Explore the complete dataset by downloading the weekly free preview. You'll get a deep dive into categories like blueberries, cucumbers, bell peppers, and grapes, featuring:

Real-time pricing: Know exactly what retailers are charging right now.

Promotions: See which brands and products are being pushed this week.

Country of origin: Track shifts in sourcing as they happen on the shelf.

Download this week's report

For more information

Christiaan Rijnhout (Thursday & Friday available in Berlin)

Roamler Nederland

Westerdoksdijk 411

1013 AD Amsterdam

Tel.: +31 6 15294869

[email protected]

www.roamler.nl