Wiscomex presents unique merchandise for Berlin

During the upcoming Fruit Logistica, Wiscomex will present a high-quality, unique hoodie. After last year's successful promotion to give away a full containerload of onions, we decided to do something where more people could benefit.

© Wiscomex bv

Each new customer will get one of these beautiful hoodies. Limited availability, so first come first serve. Wiscomex is trading onions and potatoes, but is also well presented in garlic, carrots, cabbage, and beetroot.

© Wiscomex bv

We are looking forward to seeing you in our stand 3.2 A-33 and to welcoming you as a new customer.

For more information:
Rinus Wisse
Wiscomex
Tel: +31 113 250 520
Mob: +31 (0)6 38 35 52 99
[email protected]
www.wiscomex.com

