Waving goodbye to repetitive manual tasks

At Fruit Logistica 2026, visitors will experience a new end-of-line automation system designed to take over repetitive, manual tasks in fresh produce handling. Compact, safe, and easy to integrate, the solution combines picking, packing, and palletizing in one plug-and-produce unit.

Developed by Danvan and Grau Engineering, and powered by 4XROBOTS and Universal Robots, the system uses collaborative robot technology to operate without safety fencing and can be managed by a single operator. While the live demonstration focuses on cucumbers, the solution is flexible enough to handle a wide range of fruits and vegetables.

The process begins with the system unfolding standard Euro Pool boxes and placing them in position. The 4XROBOT then picks cucumbers directly from the rotary infeed tables and packs them neatly into the open boxes. Once a box is filled, the Universal Robot lifts it and places it directly onto a Euro pallet. This seamless handoff between robots enables a smooth and efficient end-of-line workflow that reduces manual handling and increases consistency.

"We created this solution with real production environments in mind," says Jørgen de Blanck Nielsen, automation lead at Grau Engineering. "It replaces repetitive manual tasks with safe, collaborative automation. This solution fits into existing lines, requires no fencing, and supports producers who are facing labor shortages."

Nick Chambers, Head of Market Development at 4XROBOTS, adds: "This is a complete automation unit, not just a robot in a box. It is compact, flexible, and built to deliver long-term value, whether you are packing cucumbers, peppers, zucchinis, or other types of fresh produce."

He points out that collaborative robotics is now expanding into new areas such as delta technology, which has traditionally been limited to closed industrial setups. Bringing this level of speed and precision into a safe and user-friendly format opens up real potential for producers who need performance without complexity. It marks a meaningful step forward for automation in fresh produce and similar labor-intensive industries.

From trade show floor to full production

The model on display at Fruit Logistica has already been sold and will be installed at a grower's facility immediately after the show. A second installation is already planned, reflecting strong early interest in the solution and its readiness for real-world use.

As labor challenges continue across the fresh produce sector, this solution offers a practical way to improve efficiency, reduce manual handling, and maintain high standards in packing and palletizing. Its small footprint, collaborative design, and fast integration make it ideal for growers and packers looking for immediate, scalable impact.

The system will be running live throughout Fruit Logistica at Hall 2.1, Booth B15. Journalists and media partners are invited to stop by for a demonstration and speak with the team behind the innovation.

About the project

This solution is the result of collaboration between Danvan and Grau Engineering, using technology from 4XROBOTS and Universal Robots. It reflects a shared goal of solving real challenges in fresh produce processing through compact, collaborative automation that is easy to implement and built for long-term use.

Compact, collaborative, and ready for production

