Feel the crunch in snack cucumbers at Fruit Logistica

MyCubies is Rijk Zwaan's brand of mini snack cucumbers that will be showcased at Fruit Logistica 2026. They are extra crunchy thanks to their higher dry matter content compared to long English cucumbers. With vivid flavour and texture, MyCubies offer an appealing fresh, healthy and delicious snack.

MyCubies one bite & two bites

Alongside the classic MyCubies (8–11 cm), Rijk Zwaan now offers two smaller snack sizes: the MyCubies One Bite (5–6 cm) and the MyCubies Two Bites (6-7 cm). Both deliver the same signature crunch and premium flavour as the original, just in a more convenient size, making them a satisfying and healthy solution to small cravings. They are also ideal for on-the-go consumption or as a quick snack.

Working together on research and marketing

The brand has been crafted exclusively for a growers' association following joint research to further improve product quality and shelf life. This is just one example of how Rijk Zwaan provides marketing support to growers, traders and retailers, including by co‑creating campaigns to increase product awareness across the entire value chain.