Strengthening the food produce chain

Rijk Zwaan is looking forward to welcoming Fruit Logistica attendees to its booth (Hall 1.2, Stand D-13), where they can explore how innovation can strengthen shared success in the fresh produce chain. Supporting further knowledge sharing during Fruit Logistica, experts from the fruit and vegetable breeding company will contribute to two panel discussions. Additionally, industry partners can arrange to visit the Rijk Zwaan Retail Centre – the company's own retail experience facility in Berlin.

'Guess the Crunch' game at the booth

To draw attention to crunchiness as one of Rijk Zwaan's key themes this year, attendees have the opportunity to play the 'Guess the Crunch' game at the booth. Another highlight is the launch of the rebranded Crunshella®, formerly known as Snack Lettuce. This crunchy, sweet, and highly versatile mini lettuce is gaining popularity in Europe, and visitors can find out why by sampling it for themselves. They can also boost their energy with a healthy snack from the 'Veggies First' vending machine, while discussing how to build a strong, shared message around a healthy lifestyle.

This will occur on all days, at Rijk Zwaan's booth (Hall 1.2, D-13)

Shaping the Future: IFPA's Global Advocacy Strategy and the Role of Engagement in the EU

Rijk Zwaan is also participating in two side events related to Fruit Logistica. The first takes place at the Berlin Marriott Hotel on the day before Fruit Logistica gets underway. Jan Doldersum, Manager Chain & Retail at Rijk Zwaan, will join Alexis Taylor (International Fresh Produce Association - IFPA), Adriëlle Dankier (Nature's Pride), and Marc Evrard (Belgian Fruit Valley) for a panel discussion to discuss what advocacy in the fresh produce sector means in practice. Attendees will learn how their voice can influence policy, drive positive change, and help secure a vibrant future for the industry.

This will occur on Tuesday, 3 February, 14.20-15.05, at the Berlin Marriott Hotel.

© Rijk Zwaan

Fresh Produce Forum: From innovation to impact

The second panel discussion featuring a Rijk Zwaan expert takes place on the first day of Fruit Logistica. Bauke van Lenteren, Programme Leader Client Management & Crop Co-ordinator Lettuce, will showcase how Rijk Zwaan turns innovation into real impact by aligning breeding activities with grower- and market-related needs to deliver scalable solutions across global leafy supply chains. This panel will also feature Eline Disselhorst, Sustainability Consultant at Mérieux NutriSciences | Blonk, and Marco Peeters, Manager Sales & Marketing at Limgroup. It will be hosted by Kaasten Reh, Project Director Events & Awards at Fruitnet Media International GmbH.

This event will take place on Wednesday, 4 February, 16.30-17.30, at the Fresh Produce Forum (Hall 23 | G-01).

© Rijk Zwaan

Interactive visit to the Retail Centre

Industry partners can make the most of their time in Berlin by arranging a visit to the Rijk Zwaan Retail Centre, located in the heart of the city, where the team will be on hand to present the company's extensive product range. Additionally, visitors can experience an interactive demonstration of how market, consumer, and sensory research is conducted ahead of each product launch. They can also find out more about the avocado scanner – a solution developed by Rijk Zwaan partner OneThird that helps shoppers assess avocados' ripeness. Fruit Logistica attendees can sign up for a visit via Fruit Logistica 2026 - Registration.

This will take place on all days at the Rijk Zwaan Retail Centre