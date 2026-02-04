C.H. Robinson posts US$16.2 billion revenue in 2025

C.H. Robinson reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, reflecting a challenging freight market environment alongside operational and cost adjustments.

North American Surface Transportation (NAST) total volume increased by about 1% year on year, while truckload volume rose by approximately 3%. This contrasted with a 7.6% year-on-year decline in the Cass Freight Shipment Index. NAST adjusted gross profit margin increased by 20 basis points to 14.6%. Income from operations declined 1.3% to US$181.4 million, while adjusted income from operations rose 7.1% to US$197.4 million. Diluted earnings per share fell 8.2% to US$1.12, while adjusted diluted EPS increased 1.7% to US$1.23. Operating cash flow increased to US$305.4 million, and cash returned to shareholders rose to US$207.7 million.

© C.H. Robinson

"The fourth quarter certainly provided a challenging macro environment, with weak global freight demand, rising spot costs in trucking, and falling ocean rates all providing headwinds to our business," said President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Bozeman. "However, we've consistently focused on controlling what we can control, which is providing differentiated service and solutions to our customers and carriers, executing with discipline, and continuously improving our business model and our cost to serve."

"The Cass Freight Shipment Index declined year-over-year for the 13th consecutive quarter and was the lowest Q4 reading since the financial crisis of 2009," Bozeman added. He noted higher truckload spot costs late in the quarter due to seasonal capacity declines, winter storms, and regulatory impacts, while excess vessel capacity and global trade policy effects contributed to lower ocean rates. "So the macro conditions for global transportation companies were difficult in the fourth quarter, and we are not immune to these volume and rate dynamics."

For the fourth quarter of 2025, total revenues declined 6.5% to US$3.9 billion, primarily due to the divestiture of the Europe Surface Transportation business, lower ocean pricing and volumes, and lower truckload pricing. Gross profit decreased 4.5% to US$642.5 million. Operating expenses fell 5.0% to US$475.7 million, with average employee headcount down 12.9%. Net income decreased 8.7% to US$136.3 million.

For the full year 2025, revenues declined 8.4% to US$16.2 billion. Gross profit decreased 1.8% to US$2.7 billion, while operating expenses fell 7.7% to US$1.9 billion, supported by cost reductions and restructuring measures. Income from operations increased 18.8% to US$795.0 million. Net income rose 26.1% to US$587.1 million, with diluted EPS increasing to US$4.83.

