New appointments for Family Tree Farms

Family Tree Farms has promoted Jerry Guerrero to chief development officer, effective January 1, 2026. In addition, Brenton Helm has been promoted to vice president of sales operations, also effective January 1, 2026.

Guerrero has been part of the company since the age of 15, growing alongside the company and gaining deep, firsthand knowledge of its operations, people, and global footprint. Most recently serving as director of international finance, Guerrero played a key role in supporting international expansion, financial strategy, and long-term planning across multiple global markets.

In his new role, Guerrero will focus on strategic development initiatives, operational alignment, and long-range growth planning, leveraging his deep institutional knowledge and global experience to support the continued evolution of the business.

"The company has been a major part of my life from the very beginning," said Guerrero. "Stepping into this role is both a responsibility and an opportunity to help guide the company's future, build on what's been established, and support sustainable growth across the organization."

"Jerry brings a rare combination of financial discipline, global perspective, and deep connection to our company's history," said Daniel Jackson, owner of Family Tree Farms. "His leadership will help ensure we continue building the business thoughtfully and sustainably for the long term."

© Family Tree Farms

L-R: Jerry Guerrero, Brenton Helm

Brenton Helm

Over the past 15+ years, Helm has helped shape the company's sales organization, contributing significantly to international growth initiatives, including the successful development and expansion of the company's Asia sales programs.

"I'm honored to take on this role and help strengthen the operational foundation supporting our sales organization. With the recent growth of our company—and continued growth ahead—it was the right time to strategically align our sales structure. I'm proud to be entrusted with leading the operational side of this next phase," said Helm.

"As our company continues to expand, it's important that our leadership structure evolves alongside it. Brenton has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and a clear commitment to our sales organization," said Jackson. "His ability to connect strategic vision with day-to-day execution makes him the right fit for this role, and we're excited about the impact he'll have across the company."

