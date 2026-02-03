Buying trends around Canadian hydroponic lettuce

The interest in Canada in local lettuce continues to be strong. "We have increased our lettuce production over last year," says Valérie Terrault, sales and marketing director for Cultures Gen V Inc., which grows hydroponic lettuces as well as bell peppers, cucumbers, mini-cucumbers and tomatoes, conventional and organic. "Most of our production was in Quebec but we have now expanded production into Ontario as well."

She notes that while consumers have long been interested in buying local–in this case, Canada–hyperlocal availability is gaining traction. "So now customers are also looking more and more at if product is coming from a particular province," says Terrault, noting that the company is also looking at expansion plans into other regions, such as the U.S.

Back in Canada though, some of this hyperlocal demand has to do with the increasing shift in the country towards self-sufficient supply of products where possible. The challenge can be matching that hyperlocal supply with consumers' concerns over high grocery prices.

Generation Z and values

However, at the same time, Generation Z is emerging as a generation that buys with its values. "They are looking for companies who are concerned about the environment or who help their communities and they are also willing to spend a bit more to buy a product aligned with those values," she says.

At the same time, the company is seeing that supplying leafy greens to Canada and the U.S. also comes with other consumer preferences. "Lettuce that is prewashed and ready to eat is more popular in the states and Canadians look for something that is the most natural possible," she says. "They like a full head of lettuce."

Even with the increase in supply, demand continues to be steady for hydroponic lettuce and pricing is staying stable as well.

