HB RTS acquires PPS Group in the UK

HB RTS has acquired UK-based PPS Group, expanding its operations in the British market. The transaction follows the earlier acquisitions of TPS in 2024 and TPS USA in 2025 and forms part of the group's international expansion.

PPS is active in the UK market, with operations in pooling, rental, washing services, and the sale of reusable transport items through its Alison Handling division. The company will continue operating from its existing regional locations.

The acquisition adds capacity and services to the HB RTS network and extends its European footprint. The companies stated that combining regional operations and shared know-how is intended to support customers operating across borders with reusable transport items.

Arcus Infrastructure Partners is the strategic partner in the transaction and continues to support the development and expansion of HB RTS.

Building a stronger European platform

Reusable transport items increasingly move across national borders within European supply chains. With the addition of PPS, HB RTS aims to improve coordination of systems, processes, and services across countries. The group said it will continue investing in circular logistics solutions focused on reusable assets and cross-border supply chain continuity.

Eric Schrover, CEO of HB RTS, said: "This acquisition represents the next phase in our growth and development as a leading European load carrier pooling and logistics platform. PPS is a strong strategic fit, both in terms of services and culture. Together, we are building a stronger combined European business that allows us to support our customers with a wider offering and more consistently across borders."

Joanne Lee, Managing Director, PPS UK, said: "Joining HB RTS creates new opportunities for our customers and our teams. We look forward to combining our expertise while continuing to deliver the high level of service our customers expect."

Jordan Cott, Partner at Arcus Infrastructure Partners, said: "PPS is a strategically important acquisition for HB and a strong fit with its growing platform. The acquisition will strengthen HB's position as a diversified load carrier pooling partner to the UK food sector, complementing the company's existing operations in the UK and across Europe. We look forward to supporting Eric and the expanded HB team through this next exciting chapter of the company's growth journey."

Continuity and gradual integration

PPS will continue to operate from its current regional base in the UK and will transition to the HB RTS name over time. The integration process will be phased, with an emphasis on continuity and ongoing communication with customers, partners, and employees.

