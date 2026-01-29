Sakata Seed America promotes Justin Davis

Sakata Seed America has promoted Justin Davis to chief operating officer (COO), vegetables, effective 1 February 2026.

© Sakata SeedJustin Davis

Davis, a 20-year veteran of the company, currently serves as executive director of commercial operations, where he leads sales, marketing, and supply chain for the vegetable business. In his new role, he will assume responsibility for the end-to-end operations of the company's America's vegetable business, integrating research & development (R&D), supply chain, and vegetable seed sales and marketing to support innovation and long-term value creation. He will report directly to Dave Armstrong, president and CEO.

"Throughout his career with Sakata, Justin has demonstrated strong leadership capability and a deep commitment to our values and culture," said Dave Armstrong. "Justin's long experience with the company, combined with his leadership of our commercial operations, gives him a deep understanding of our business and our culture."

