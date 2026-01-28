Fruit group team joins Doddie’s Triple Crown ride

Eight employees from Angus Soft Fruits will take part in Doddie's Triple Crown, part of Rob Wainwright's Ride 2026, an 800-mile cycling challenge completed over four days to raise funds for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation. The aim is to raise £100,000 to support research into Motor Neurone Disease.

The team is scheduled to depart on Tuesday, 10 March 2026. Participation is driven by a personal connection to the cause, as one colleague at Angus Soft Fruits is currently living with MND. The company said this has reinforced internal support for research initiatives addressing the disease.

© Angus Soft Fruits

The group will be led by managing director John Gray and procurement and development director David Cuthbert. The ride is intended to raise awareness and funding within and beyond the fresh produce sector.

John Gray said, "MND has touched our team directly, and that makes this challenge much more than a fundraising initiative. It's a commitment to backing the research that can shape the future for people affected by this devastating condition. I'm incredibly proud of the colleagues stepping up to take part."

Alongside the fundraising activity, Angus Soft Fruits continues to develop its berry programmes. The company recently introduced the Good Natured Berries brand, which is positioned for distribution in the UK and selected international markets. The range focuses on defined branding, flavour characteristics, and sustainability considerations.

At Fruit Logistica 2026, Angus Soft Fruits will also present AVA™ Berries, a varietal program developed through long-term breeding work. The programme is centred on varietal performance, consistency, and production characteristics. Visitors to the event will be able to review current developments within the AVA breeding portfolio and production pipeline.

The company said both initiatives reflect ongoing engagement with product development and sector collaboration, while the cycling challenge remains focused on fundraising and awareness for MND research.

Angus Soft Fruits will be at Fruit Logistica in Hall 1.2, Stand B11.

© Angus Soft FruitsFor more information:

Angus Soft Fruits

Tel: +44 (0) 1241 879989

Email: [email protected]

www.angussoftfruits.co.uk