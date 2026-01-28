Rebrand makes farmer the focal point

After being in business for more than 40 years and having the same look for more than four decades, a rebrand process was started to better tell the story. "We are a cooperative owned by our farmers who are the heart and soul of the company, and we feel our logo and story need to convey that message," says Brian Klumpp with North Bay Produce.

The current logo has a map on it, showing the western hemisphere, including North America as well as Central & South America. The map indicates where the company's farms are located, but because farms in other parts of the world have been added and continue to join the North Bay family, the logo required an adjustment.

Cooperative structure

Instead of just updating the map, it was a good time to revisit the entire brand and identify what is most important for people to know about North Bay Produce. "The basis of our company has been our cooperative structure. This is a very unique ownership arrangement for a produce company operating on a global scale," mentioned Klumpp. It's important for customers to know that their produce isn't coming from a broker but it's the farmers growing the produce who also own the company. "And our responsibility is to market and sell their produce," explained Klumpp.

This structure aligns with North Bay's sustainable farming practices, rooted in generations of experience, reflecting the dedication to caring for the earth and delivering healthy, flavorful produce for future generations.

© North Bay Produce

Farmer is focal point

More and more, people are looking to make a connection with the food and with the farmers growing it. With that in mind, the farmer has become the focal point during the rebrand process. The farmer is now in the center of the logo, where the map used to be and represents trustworthiness and a work ethic that is ingrained in the company culture. "A lot of thought and care went into what that person should look like. It could be male or female because the farmers in our company are men and women." The farmer was also supposed to be timeless, originating from any country. "We tried to design a person who could live anywhere in the world, showing the diversity in our company as well as in our farming community."

Varietal development

Another pillar at North Bay Produce has been varietal development. For many years, considerable investment has been put into developing and finding the best new produce varieties that will taste better, look better, and last longer on the shelves. With a footprint of farms around the world as well as partnerships with universities and nurseries, a lot of care has been put into the agronomy and exploring where to best grow the different varieties. Figuring out where to grow them and pursuing the best farms to partner with is a very strategic effort and has been successful for North Bay for many years. "This hard work is coming to fruition in our berries and apples in particular and is a very important part of who we are," said Klumpp.

"Altogether, this is what we represent and while we want to remain modest, we also want people to know us well. Those are very important elements for us. This is what we would like people to know about North Bay and the farmer is at the center of all of that," Klumpp shared.

© North Bay Produce



Updated branding and Augmented Reality labeling for North Bay's blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries.

Augmented Reality labeling

The new branding takes storytelling to the next level with dynamic Augmented Reality (AR) labels. By scanning the label on the berry and apple packaging, the North Bay farmer comes to life, guiding viewers through a 3D farm diorama and sharing three-dimensional landscapes of some of the company's farms as well as the stories behind the farms. The dioramas depend on the fruit that's in the container, where it's coming from and what time of year it is. In addition to the dioramas, the animated farmer comes to life and starts to narrate the story the consumer is seeing. "It offers an opportunity to connect with consumers and share the stories about our farms with them. Simultaneously, consumers are being educated, and we hoped entertained as well, on the produce item they've purchased." This innovative approach highlights North Bay's global cooperative network, emphasizing how collaboration maximizes technology and resources for consumer benefit.



Fruit Logistica Berlin

The rebrand will be officially launched at Fruit Logistica Berlin. Visit team North Bay Produce in Hall 25, stand A-09 from February 4-6.

For more information:

Brian Klumpp

North Bay Produce

Tel: (+1) 231-492-7457

[email protected]

www.northbayproduce.com