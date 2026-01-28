Organto Foods appoints Chad Hagen to board

Organto Foods has appointed Chad Hagen to its board of directors, effective January 27, 2026. He replaces Alejandro Maldonado, who resigned from the board effective January 26, 2026.

The company, which operates in the natural and organic food sector, is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Breda, the Netherlands. Steve Bromley, chair and co-CEO of Organto Foods, thanked Mr. Maldonado for his contributions following his departure.

Mr. Hagen has more than 30 years of experience across the food, beverage, and fresh produce industries. He currently serves as chief commercial officer at Sojo Industries, a U.S.-based company providing packaging and logistics solutions using robotics and software. Prior to this role, he spent 17 years at SunOpta Inc., where he held several commercial and customer-focused positions, most recently as chief customer officer.

© Organto Foods

Earlier in his career, Mr. Hagen worked for more than a decade in the organic fresh produce sector, with roles at Robinson Fresh, Newman's Own Organics, Cape Organics, and Pavich Farms. His work included brand development and supply chain operations across more than 15 countries. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural business from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Following the board change, Organto Foods' board remains composed of six directors, four of whom are considered independent. The remaining two are classified as non-independent due to their roles as officers and consultants of the company.

In connection with Mr. Hagen's appointment, the company granted 100,000 stock options with an exercise price of US$0.85 per share, expiring on January 26, 2031, as well as 75,000 restricted share units. The stock options vest in stages, with 25 per cent vesting immediately and further portions vesting every six months. The restricted share units vest over a three-year period.

Organto Foods also provided an update on its digital marketing services agreement with Machai Capital Inc. The agreement, originally announced in November 2025, was amended and restated on December 22, 2025. Under the revised terms, Machai will provide digital marketing services, including branding, content optimisation, and search engine marketing, from January through December 2026 for a base fee of US$200,000, excluding GST.

As part of the amendment, 200,000 previously issued stock options to Machai at an exercise price of US$0.58 were cancelled and replaced with 200,000 new options at an exercise price of US$0.67. These options vest quarterly over one year and expire on December 22, 2027.

© Organto FoodsFor more information

John Rathwell

Organto Foods

Email: [email protected]

www.organto.com