$1.5 million in grant funding for Central Valley schools and nonprofits

The Wonderful Company announced the latest recipients of its Central Valley Community Grants program.

The Wonderful Community Grants Program supports local nonprofit organizations and schools across California's Central Valley, where more than 3,000 of the company's employees live and work. This year, more than $1.5 million in grant funding has been awarded to 43 organizations.

© The Wonderful Co.

Valley PBS in Firebaugh.

Serving as a flagship initiative, the grants are part of The Wonderful Company's commitment to the Central Valley. For more than 10 years, the company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, along with their foundations, have invested more than $850 million in the region.

"As rising healthcare costs, food insecurity, and reductions in public funding continue to strain the nonprofit sector, local organizations are being asked to do more with fewer resources," said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of corporate social responsibility at The Wonderful Company. "This program reflects a commitment to place-based giving by supporting the organizations that form the backbone of healthy, resilient communities, ensuring the Central Valley continues to be a place of opportunity for generations to come."

The program serves organizations based in Avenal, Delano, Del Rey, Firebaugh, Lost Hills, Mendota, Sanger, Shafter, and Wasco, California.

© The Wonderful Co.Community action partnership in Kern.

"Thanks to The Wonderful Company's generous support, we have been able to open doors for our youth to learn, grow, and thrive," said Rudy Matcham, club unit director of the Del Rey Boys & Girls Club of Fresno County. "This support has been instrumental in expanding programs like Triple Play: Daily Challenges and Healthy Habits, and in ensuring the successful launch of the Alebrijes program, where youth are encouraged to explore physical activity, nutrition, and cultural storytelling through hands-on learning, from the kitchen to the classroom."

Some of the 2025 recipients include:

The Open Door Network:

United Way of Central Eastern California

Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County

Central California Food Bank

Regents of the University of Southern California

Links for Life

Shoes That Fit

For more information:

Petra Owusu

The Wonderful Company

Tel: +1 (310) 869-5110

[email protected]

http://wonderful.com/