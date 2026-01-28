Ontario greenhouse vegetable growers call for stronger Canada-U.S. trade cooperation

Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG) welcomes the announcement made by Prime Minister Carney outlining new federal measures intended to make groceries and other essential goods more affordable for Canadians. These initiatives recognize the importance of strengthening domestic food production and improving the resilience of the national food system.

At the same time, OGVG is calling on federal decision makers to ensure that these new measures are supported by a stable and predictable Canada / United States trade relationship. The greenhouse vegetable sector relies heavily on export markets and deeply integrated cross-border supply chains, and long-term affordability cannot be achieved without strong and reliable trade conditions. Ontario's greenhouse vegetable sector is one of the most trade-reliant segments of Canadian agriculture, with more than eighty-five percent of production exported to the United States. Fresh greenhouse vegetables grown in Ontario move across the border every day, supplying American consumers while supporting thousands of Canadian jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity in both countries.

"Ontario greenhouse growers depend on reliable access to the United States market, and American retailers and consumers depend on our ability to deliver high-quality fresh produce throughout the year. When trade barriers or tariffs disrupt that relationship, both countries feel the impact immediately," said Richard Lee, executive director.

© Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable GrowersRichard Lee.

Recent trade discussions and ongoing market uncertainty have created new challenges for growers operating in a capital-intensive and energy-dependent sector. Even the possibility of tariffs, retaliatory measures, or administrative barriers can delay investment, disrupt planting decisions, and threaten long term competitiveness.

Ontario greenhouse operations cannot easily redirect product to other markets on short notice. Sudden changes in trade conditions can result in product losses, higher costs, and reduced production that ultimately undermine food affordability and supply chain resilience.

"Trade instability does not only affect exporters," added Lee. "It directly affects workers, communities, and consumers in both Canada and the United States. Greenhouse vegetables do not wait for policy clarity."

Ontario greenhouse growers urge the federal government to:

Strengthen and reaffirm Canada / United States agricultural trade relationships, recognizing their shared economic and food security benefits

Prevent the introduction of new tariffs or trade barriers on greenhouse vegetables and essential production inputs

Address existing non-tariff barriers that add cost, delay shipments, or create uncertainty for cross-border trade

Engage directly with export-reliant producers when developing food security, affordability, and competitiveness strategies

"A resilient food system depends on strong trade relationships," said Lee. "For greenhouse growers, protecting access to the United States market is not optional. It is fundamental to our ability to operate, invest, and continue supplying fresh and affordable vegetables to consumers on both sides of the border."

