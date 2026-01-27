Omer-Decugis & Cie posts 19.4% revenue growth in Q1 2025/26

Omer-Decugis & Cie has published its results for the 2024/25 financial year, which ended on September 30, 2025, together with revenue figures for the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year. The results were approved by the Board of Directors on January 23, 2026. The full annual financial report is scheduled for release by January 30, 2026.

For FY 2024/25, the group reported revenue of €284.8 million, an increase of 15.3% compared with the previous year, or 13.8% on a constant perimeter basis. Growth was driven entirely by higher volumes. The reported figure exceeds both the company's internal annual growth objectives and the €230 million revenue level outlined at the time of its IPO. Volume growth in the SIIM division supported performance, while the wholesale segment recorded a recovery in the second half of the year following weaker market conditions earlier in the season.

Gross margin for the year amounted to €44.3 million, corresponding to a gross margin rate of 15.5%. Personnel expenses increased by 11.1% year on year but declined as a share of revenue to 5.7%, compared with 5.9% in the previous year.

EBITDA for the period reached €11.9 million, up €5.2 million year on year, despite the impact of adverse growing conditions and logistics constraints on high-volume products such as bananas and pineapples during the second half of the year. The EBITDA margin rose by 1.5 percentage points to 4.2%.

© Omer-Decugis & Cie

After depreciation, amortisation, and provisions of €2.9 million, operating profit stood at €9.0 million, an increase of €5.0 million compared with the previous financial year. Net income attributable to the group amounted to €6.3 million, compared with €3.0 million in 2023/24, after accounting for €0.8 million in financial expenses, €0.3 million in non-recurring expenses, and €1.6 million in tax.

During the year, the group distributed more than 185,000 tons of fresh fruit and vegetables across its markets in France and elsewhere in Europe.

Revenue for the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, covering the period from October 1 to December 31, 2025, rose by 19.4%, indicating continued volume-driven growth at the start of the new financial year.

Looking ahead, the company has outlined strategic objectives for the 2025 to 2030 period, including further capacity development upstream, expanded operations at Dunkirk, and the development of additional activities such as fresh-cut products, alongside ongoing efforts related to environmental, social, and governance commitments.

To view the full report, click here.

© Omer-Decugis & CieFor more information:

Quyen Nguyen

Omer-Decugis & Cie

Tel: +33 (0) 1 45 12 29 60

Email: [email protected]

www.omerdecugis.com