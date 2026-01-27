Sakata Seed America announces leadership transition

Sakata Seed America announced an executive leadership transition.

Eduardo Flores, president and CEO of Sakata Seed America, will leave the company and pursue other opportunities. The company thanks Flores for his contributions during his time with the company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Dave Armstrong.

Dave Armstrong will step in to serve as president-CEO of Sakata Seed America.

The company remains focused on serving its customers, supporting its employees, and advancing its long-term strategy in a manner consistent with its values and culture. Business operations will continue without interruption.

