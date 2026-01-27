Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

Sakata Seed America announces leadership transition

Sakata Seed America announced an executive leadership transition.

Eduardo Flores, president and CEO of Sakata Seed America, will leave the company and pursue other opportunities. The company thanks Flores for his contributions during his time with the company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

© David Armstrong
Dave Armstrong.

Dave Armstrong will step in to serve as president-CEO of Sakata Seed America.

The company remains focused on serving its customers, supporting its employees, and advancing its long-term strategy in a manner consistent with its values and culture. Business operations will continue without interruption.

For more information:
Marissa Telfer
Sakata Seed America, Inc.
[email protected]
https://www.sakata.com/

Publication date:

Related Articles → See More