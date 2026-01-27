An overview of accomplishments that strengthen fair and ethical trade

The Fruit and Vegetable Dispute Resolution Corporation (DRC) celebrates a year of transformative progress—strengthening fair and ethical trade, promoting trade standards, and more across the fresh produce industry.

Industry highlights:

Advisory role in the Grocery Code of Conduct (Code): The DRC contributed to shaping Canada's Grocery Code of Conduct mediation process, reinforcing ethical trade practices and the integrity of fresh produce at retail and supplier levels.

Bill C-280 advocacy: The Financial Protection Act became law in December 2024 and the DRC supported this legislation and continues to advise the government on its implementation.

International engagement: Participation in the 23rd meeting of the Codex Committee on Fresh Fruits and Vegetables (CCFFV) underscored the organization's growing global presence.

Strengthening partnerships: The organization collaborates with industry organizations, including industry-government committees and the North American Trade Working Group, to benefit the sector.

© DRC

2025 also marked several key accomplishments:

Transfer of fresh fruit and vegetable grade requirements: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) passed regulations allowing for the transfer of fresh fruit and vegetable (FFV) grade requirements to the DRC. This enables faster updates to meet industry needs, promote innovation, and more.

25th anniversary celebration: The organization honored 25 years of supporting the fresh fruit and vegetable industry.

Fraud prevention guide: Developed in partnership with leading industry organizations, this guide equips members to combat rising fraud schemes and is available on the DRC website.

Member engagement: The organization continued to prevent and resolve disputes efficiently through coaching and consultation—primarily conducted virtually or by phone.

Industry presence: In 2025, the organization exhibited at major events such as Fruit Logistica, CPMA, the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show, the IFPA Mexico Conference, and Fruit Attraction.

As 2026 begins, the organization will attend and exhibit at a variety of national and international trade shows and conferences this year.

The DRC will continue to advocate for and provide a supportive business environment through collaboration with industry organizations, consultations and governments.

The upcoming transfer of most Canadian FF&V Grade Requirements exemplifies its ongoing commitment to excellence and member support. The organization's website will have the grades available soon.

The organization looks forward to strengthening and expanding its international presence across the produce supply chain and serving businesses globally. Members can use its harmonized trading standards and practices anywhere in the world. With increasing global interest and over 1700 members spread across 20 countries, it offers opportunities to connect and grow a supply chain with confidence from anywhere in the world.

The organization thanks members and the fresh produce community for making 2025 remarkable and looks forward to building on these successes in 2026.

For more information:

Fruit and Vegetable Dispute Resolution Corporation

Tel: +1 (613) 234-0982

[email protected]

https://fvdrc.com/