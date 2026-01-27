Solynta secures majority investment from EW Group

Solynta has secured new growth funding following an agreement under which the German family-owned holding company EW Group has acquired a majority stake in the Dutch potato breeder. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The agreement is intended to support the further development and commercial rollout of Solynta's hybrid potato breeding technology, based on the use of Hybrid True Potato Seed rather than traditional seed tubers. According to the companies, the funding will be used to advance breeding speed, expand the range of varieties under development, and support wider adoption of the technology in different production regions.

© Solynta

Solynta focuses on hybrid potato breeding with the aim of improving yield efficiency and reducing the use of crop protection products and land. The company's approach is positioned as an alternative to conventional potato propagation, which relies on bulky and perishable seed tubers that can transmit diseases and require significant logistical inputs.

EW Group's acquisition of a majority stake reflects its broader strategy of investing in plant breeding technologies. The group is active in multiple crop sectors and stated that the investment aligns with its interest in genetic improvement and breeding platforms.

Peter Poortinga, Chief Executive Officer of Solynta, said the funding would allow the company to accelerate the next phase of its development and expand the commercial use of Hybrid True Potato Seed. Hein Kruyt, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer, noted that the company was established to address challenges in potato breeding and production and to support longer-term food supply needs.

Potatoes remain one of the most widely grown food crops globally and are a key component of food systems in many regions. At the same time, the crop faces challenges linked to breeding timelines, disease pressure, and the impacts of climate variability. Solynta's breeding model aims to shorten development cycles and reduce reliance on traditional propagation material, which can be difficult to store and transport.

The transaction marks an additional step in the commercialisation of hybrid potato breeding, with the companies indicating that further scaling of the technology is planned in the coming years.

© SolyntaFor more information:

Caroline Elias-Mackay

Solynta

Tel: +31 6 38 9003 74

Email: [email protected]

www.solynta.com