Elevate Farms has acquired Fieldless Farms, bringing together two Canadian CEA companies with complementary strengths. The transaction makes Fieldless a wholly owned subsidiary of Elevate Farms, while preserving the Fieldless brand and operations in Cornwall, Ontario.

"The acquisition comes at a pivotal moment for Canada's food ecosystem," says Jon Lomow, CEO of Fieldless Farms. "With shifting global trade policies and new U.S. tariffs disrupting Canadian food imports and demand, investing in local production has never been more important."



From technology platform to branded production

The deal lands at a moment when food trade volatility has moved from background risk to operational reality. Tariff pressure, cross-border uncertainty, and rising logistics costs have sharpened the case for domestic production, particularly for perishable crops where shelf life and transport distance directly affect both price and waste.



Elevate has positioned itself as a vertical farming technology company, developing © Elevate Farms autonomous growing systems derived from research conducted at the University of Guelph and supported by NASA technology transfer. Fieldless, by contrast, has focused on execution at market level, supplying pesticide-free leafy greens grown with renewable energy and sold in packaging designed to reduce plastic use by up to 90% through Canadian retailers.

"As a result of the successful completion of the acquisition of Fieldless Farms by Elevate, two world-class industry innovators have been united to create one of Canada's most ambitious food corporations," says Amin Jadavji, Elevate Farms' CEO. "Together, Elevate and Fieldless are building a homegrown success story championing Canadian food sovereignty and security while unlocking opportunities for accelerated global expansion."



Food sovereignty and scaling

Food sovereignty has been central to Fieldless' positioning since its launch. Lomow emphasized that the transaction reflects changing realities rather than abstract ambition. "We founded Fieldless to build a national household brand that stands for better, more sustainable food, all while supporting Canadian food independence," he says. "Fieldless joining Elevate allows us to continue to pursue that vision."

Elevate Chairman, Brad Lamb, says the acquisition is a step toward building both domestic resilience and export capacity. "By bringing Fieldless into the Elevate family, we're creating a Canadian food powerhouse that will not only feed Canadians more of the products customers have come to love, but also export Canadian prosperity by feeding the world."

Both companies are positioning the transaction as additive. Elevate continues to advance pipeline projects in the United States, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates, while Fieldless maintains its retail presence and consumer-facing identity.

"I'm proud of the foundation that's been laid, and confident in what can be built upon it," Lomow said.

