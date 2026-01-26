Smart farming developments strengthen British Columbia's food security

Innovation in the greenhouse vegetable industry is taking shape in Delta B.C., where Windset Farms® is advancing a new smart-farming initiative designed to improve how crops are grown, monitored, and managed in a changing climate.

Supported by the B.C. Centre for Agritech Innovation, the project is in partnership with Simon Fraser University, Koidra Inc., Vivent Biosignals, and Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands. This international collaboration brings together industry, academic, and technology partners to develop a data-driven system designed to strengthen food security and advance more efficient, sustainable greenhouse production across British Columbia.

© Windset Farms

To mark the announcement, the company hosted Lana Popham, B.C. minister of agriculture and food, to its Delta facility. The visit highlighted the importance of innovation in agriculture and how technology supports local food production, sustainability, and economic stability.

"This project represents an important step forward for us and for greenhouse agriculture in B.C.," said Tony Kalf, chief technology officer at Windset Farms. "By combining real-time plant data with advanced analytics and machine learning, we are working toward more precise, efficient, and responsive growing systems that support both sustainability and year-round food production."

Beyond technology development, the initiative reinforces the value of long-term partnerships between industry and academia as a driver of local research and development. "These innovations allow us to make meaningful impacts through job creation, new business opportunities, and by helping ensure the security and stability of B.C.'s food supply," added Kalf.

Minister Popham also spoke to the importance of locally grown produce, adding, "We're getting much fresher produce ending up on our shelves because farmers are now growing all year round and being able to meet the demand of our domestic market here."

The company is proud to play a role in advancing modern agri-tech solutions that strengthen local food systems, support economic growth, and help British Columbians rely on food grown closer to home.

