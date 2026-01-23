Polish investors sign agreement with Kazakhstan Minister of Agriculture

Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and Fatih Budan, Chairman of the Management Board of Polish investment company Fabe Polska, have signed an investment agreement focused on the development of the greenhouse sector.

© Kazakhstan Government

In December, construction began on a 144-ha greenhouse complex in Shymkent's Karatau district, financed by Polish investor Fabe-Agro with a total budget of $137 million (69 bn KZT). The greenhouse has a planned annual tomato production volume of 38,000 tons.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the project aligns with national policies aimed at attracting investment into the agro-industrial sector. The ministry indicated that the project is expected to contribute to domestic supply and export-oriented production. State support mechanisms may be applied during the construction phase and the ramp-up to full production capacity.

© Kazakhstan Government

© Kazakhstan Government

Fabe Polska stated that the greenhouse will be developed using controlled-environment agriculture technologies, including energy management systems and digital production control. The company indicated that production processes will be aligned with international sustainability frameworks.

In addition to this project, Fabe Polska confirmed plans to invest approximately USD 137 million in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector over the next five years, in line with a previously signed memorandum of understanding.



Source: https://www.gov.kz/