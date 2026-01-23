BayWa invests €1.5 million in Abemec Hoogeloon site

Abemec B.V., a subsidiary of BayWa AG, is investing €1.5 million in the modernisation and expansion of its site in Hoogeloon, the Netherlands. The investment forms part of BayWa's broader strategy within the agricultural machinery segment and reflects the role of the Hoogeloon location in serving regional demand.

According to BayWa, the Hoogeloon site has operated profitably for many years. Jakob Bötsch, Head of the Agricultural Equipment Business Unit at BayWa and responsible for the Dutch market, said the company is focusing its investments on locations with long-term operational viability. He noted that agricultural machinery continues to play an important role in farming systems, which underpins BayWa's decision to further develop selected sites.

Hoogeloon is situated in a region with intensive agricultural activity. The site supports sales and service operations for modern agricultural machinery and is positioned to respond to increasing demand for mechanisation and related services in the surrounding farming area.

Hans Quint, CEO of Abemec B.V., stated that the investment is intended to support the company's competitive position and accommodate future development. He pointed to the concentration of productive farms in the region as a factor influencing the decision to expand operations at the site.

Abemec B.V. has been part of BayWa AG since 2014, with full ownership completed in 2016. The company is headquartered in Veghel and operates 23 locations across the Netherlands. Abemec employs approximately 350 people and is active in the agricultural machinery sector, providing equipment sales and after-sales service.

The company works with manufacturers including Fendt and Krone. In addition to conventional machinery, Abemec is involved in digital solutions, robotics, and autonomous systems. According to the company, revenue from digital activities exceeds €10 million annually.

BayWa indicates that the Hoogeloon investment is aligned with its longer-term approach to maintaining and developing its agricultural equipment network, with emphasis on regions where demand for modern machinery and associated services remains stable.

For more information:

Dr. Frank Herkenhoff

BayWa

Tel: +49 8992 223680

Email: [email protected]

www.baywa.com