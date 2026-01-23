Celebrating legacy and leadership at 2026 Texas Produce Hall of Fame

The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) hosted the 2026 Texas Produce Hall of Fame on Monday evening at the Mission Events Center in Mission, Texas. The event welcomed nearly 300 industry members, partners, and guests for an evening honoring the past, present, and future of the Texas produce industry.

Held biennially, the Texas Produce Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose leadership, service, and vision have left a lasting mark on Texas agriculture and the broader produce community.

"The Texas Produce Hall of Fame is one of the most meaningful events we host," said Dante Galeazzi, president & CEO of TIPA. "It gives us the opportunity to honor the pioneers who built this industry, recognize today's leaders, and invest in the next generation who will carry it forward."

2026 Texas Produce Hall of Fame inductees:

Steve Cargil, Cargil Farms Produce

Marvin Davis, Tex-Mex Sales

James Peterson†, Starr Produce

Tommy Wilkins, Horton Fruit Co.

Each inductee was honored for their enduring contributions to the produce industry and their influence on Texas agriculture and the communities it supports.

TIPA also recognized excellence and emerging leadership across the industry with the following awards:

Scott Toothaker Award

Craig Fox, Fox Packaging

Rising Star Awards

Will Beckwith, Beckwith Produce

Jose Bernal, Sweet Seasons

Kristen Davis, Tex-Mex Sales

Johnny Garcia, The Veg Depot

"It's equally important that we celebrate those who are building the future of our industry," Galeazzi added. "These award recipients exemplify leadership, dedication, and promise."

As part of TIPA's commitment to education and workforce development, scholarships were awarded to:

Mariela Elizondo

Jonah Henderson

Sadie Smith

Macey Thomas

Bryson Whitlow

"Supporting students through scholarships ensures that our industry remains strong for generations to come," Galeazzi said. "These students represent the future of Texas agriculture."

Attendees also participated in a silent auction benefiting TexPAC initiatives and enjoyed browsing photo albums featuring past Texas Produce Hall of Fame inductees, offering a nostalgic look at the leaders who have shaped the industry over decades.

"Seeing the history of our Hall of Fame displayed alongside today's honorees was a powerful reminder of how far this industry has come," Galeazzi said. "It's an honor to celebrate that legacy together."

A gallery of the event can be found here.

